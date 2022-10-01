Springfield to host Speak Out

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at 5 p.m., VINE Sanctuary and Springfield Town Library will host a Speak Out at the Comtu Cascade Park. Speak Out’s are events in which LGBTQ+ communities share their coming out stories on National Coming Out Day.

National Coming Out Day began in 1988 as a celebration of the LGBTQ community and the act of coming out of the closet. Coming out is an important moment for many and can be met with hostility, even by those closest to the individual. A Speak Out is a chance for people to share their stories with others, support one another, and be met with support and love.

For any and all inquiries, contact the library 802-885-3108.