Springfield Thanksgiving Farmers Market

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – As you prepare for the holidays, be sure to stop in at the Thanksgiving Farmers Market on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., at the United Methodist Church in downtown Springfield, Vt.

Our vendors offer everything you need to make this an unforgettable holiday season, including natural meats, fall vegetables, yarn and fabric arts, local eggs, custom batik clothing and accessories, artisan breads, home and holiday decor, baked goods, unique hand-crafted gifts from locally-sourced woods, honey, jams, jellies, pickles, relishes, and a full range of maple products.