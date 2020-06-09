Springfield seniors Kick-Off to Graduation Parade

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Kick-Off to Graduation Parade will be Thursday, June 11, starting at 7 p.m. The parade will start at Riverside Middle School, proceed through town to South Hill, go up South Hill to Union Street, down Union until Park, turning towards the hospital, and ending at Chester Road.

The parade is for the Class of 2020 seniors with the support of the Class of 2020 parents, the town of Springfield, and sponsored by the Springfield Alumni Association. This parade allows our seniors to come together to celebrate their accomplishments in a socially distant way, as well as allow the town to celebrate with them before their staggered, mini-commencements on Friday and Saturday.