Springfield Senior Meals expand to five days each week

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Beginning Jan. 9, The Senior Community Meal will now be open five days each week, Mon – Fri. Doors open at 11:15 a.m. and lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Enjoy a complete hot meal with dessert and coffee all for a voluntary, suggested donation of six dollars a meal. All diners 60 or over are welcome. What a great way to see your friends, make new friends, and have a great meal at the same time. The meal site, operated by Meals & Wheels of Greater Springfield, is located on the corner of Union Street and Southridge Road in Springfield. Join them by using the side entrance on Southridge Road.