Springfield Selectboard takes on challenging budget season

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – As part of the local control agenda at the Nov. 25 Springfield Selectboard meeting, the board approved a Tier 2 manufacturer’s license for Ridgetop Farms LLC Alternatives, a cannabis production operation.

The board had reviewed a comprehensive packet submitted by the applicant, which included maps of the property and proposed cultivation facilities, descriptions of on-site security measures, as well as state-of-the-art air purifying, heating, and freezing systems. Selectboard Chair Kristi Morris commented that he had never seen such a thorough presentation of this type before, and he appreciated the attention to detail.

Amanda Sidler from the Springfield Regional Development Corporation (SRDC) updated the board on the work SRDC has been doing within the Springfield community since 2021. SRDC was recently recognized by the Vermont Working Communities Challenge (WCC), an initiative to advance “local collaborative efforts that build strong, healthy economies and communities in Vermont’s rural towns, regions, and smaller cities.”

Sidler said WCC’s overarching goal is to increase “local workplace participation,” and listed some obstacles Springfield residents face when they are unable to accept employment because, for instance, they don’t have access to transportation, or cannot afford childcare. Additionally, Sidler pointed out that there are not enough qualified early childhood educators to meet current demand.

WCC supports a variety of programs and free classes in subjects such as digital literacy, where they were able to provide 104 devices for students. WCC also helps employers connect with resources to find qualified applicants, and to better understand the various challenges their employees might be dealing with.

Morris thanked Sidler for coming in, commenting, “I have to say, I have heard [you speak about WCC] before, but I learn something new every time.”

After undergoing multiple revisions and updates implemented over the past 10 years, town manager Jeff Mobus presented the current version of what will replace the 1983 Employee Handbook to the board for review. Due to the document’s length, Mobus told the board he would put the request for approval on the agenda of an upcoming meeting to give the board time for review.

Mobus reported that, “like every town in Vermont,” Springfield is going through their town budget season, and, “As expected, this is going to be a very difficult year.”

Many communities are looking at larger-than-expected budget increases, and Mobus wanted to take a moment to prepare the town for something similar. “Montpelier was in the news last week looking at a 24% increase. A week earlier, Brattleboro was discussing a 14% increase.” Mobus thanked the budget advisory committee and department heads “for taking this challenge head on.”

Morris reminded Mobus of a previous discussion the board had that referred to an expected 3.5% expense increase, and that these highly inflated numbers in neighboring communities were disturbing.

Mobus said there would be further discussion, but that many departments were facing considerable challenges, and some were severely understaffed. Some of those department heads were in attendance to address the board during the ensuing budget workshop that followed the regular selectboard meeting.

Monday, Dec. 9, will be the next selectboard meeting and third budget workshop.