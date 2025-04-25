Springfield Selectboard supports town library proclamation

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – At the last regular Springfield Selectboard meeting held on April 14, the board voted to delay the second increase in library fees for non-residents, which they had approved in 2023. The first increase went into effect on January 1, 2024, and the second was scheduled to begin on July 1, 2025. Library director Sue Dowdell had requested that the July 1 increase be delayed by 6 months to January 1, 2026.

Springfield resident and chair of the library trustees pattrice jones relayed that Dowdell’s suggestion was due to “current economic circumstances, wanting to make the library more accessible to people, and feeling this was not a good time to raise our fees.”

Jones presented the board with a proclamation from the trustees stating their opposition to the dismantling of the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), a federal organization that supports the nation’s public libraries, museums, and archives. This proclamation would mirror the one the trustees had approved, a draft of which was provided in the meeting packet.

The document had been prepared in direct response to an executive order the president issued on March 14, which essentially went into effect on March 31 when all IMLS staff were placed on administrative leave and all activities ceased.

The IMLS funds the Vermont Department of Libraries, which in turn helps fund local public library services and programs. Jones said it’s hard to determine exactly how much is funded by the federal program because “there is a lot that we don’t pay for because the Vermont Department of Libraries pays for it. They provide the infrastructure for interlibrary loans. They provide a number of the eBooks that people check out… They provide training to staff and numerous other things which are listed in the language [of the proclamation].” Jones also told the board the IMLS is the conduit through which federal funds become available to public libraries. “Any grant that you have heard of [the library] getting has come to us through that way.”

Vice chair Michael Martin questioned whether the state would be able to step in to provide the services previously supported by ILMS. Jones felt that, although possible, given everything that will lose funding as federal programs continue to disappear, the idea of the state having the funds available seems unlikely.

Jones pointed out that had the trustees not come forward with this request, the board may not even be aware of the potential loss of services due to the cessation of ILMS. Martin agreed that the board had not previously realized how much the library budget and operations would be impacted by the federal cuts.

“Unfortunately,” Martin commented, “there is going to be a tremendous groundswell of information similar to this in many other departments. We don’t know the full ramifications because it’s only been a short period of time, but we understand there are considerable attacks on our traditional government roles, and how they are going to affect us is going to be, I think, very significant.”

The board unanimously approved the proclamation, although Martin admitted, “I don’t know if it will do any good. [But] the citizens of Springfield should understand that actions like this could have an impact on their lives.”

The board signed off on the parade permit for the annual Springfield Alumni Association Parade; this year’s event to be held on Saturday, June 14. They also voted to move forward with several projects entering engineering phase. These included the Sewer Main project, the FEMA Weathersfield Dam project, and the FEMA Lincoln Street Erosion project.

Town manager Jeff Mobus reported that the search had begun to find a replacement for Dowdell, who will be retiring from her position at the library in early July. Mobus was happy to report they had received a dozen applications and have started scheduling interviews.

Green Up Day will be Saturday, May 3, coordinated by the Springfield Chamber of Commerce. Mobus asked that anyone interested in volunteering contact the chamber for bags, and mentioned that there will be food provided for all volunteers in Comtu Cascade Park after the cleanup effort is completed.