Springfield Selectboard hears Town Manager’s plan for water system improvements

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – At the Monday, Feb. 13 Springfield Selectboard meeting, Town Manager Jeff Mobus spoke about the Article on the town meeting warrant asking voters to approve a $3.4 million bond for the purpose of funding the next section of the water system project, replacing deteriorated and unreliable water mains in Springfield.

Mobus explained, “This project will replace the water line along Clinton Street from Bridge Street to Desert Storm Bridge, the water line at the bottom of Seavers Brook Road, the water line going up Bridge Street to Wall Street and Franklin Street, and Mill Road.”

The bond requires a public information meeting which will be held on March 6, at 7 p.m. during the town informational meeting. Mobus said absentee and early voting was to start on Feb.15, with in-person voting on March 7, at the Riverside Middle School Gymnasium from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Mobus introduced Wayne Elliott, president of water engineering firm Aldrich + Elliott, who gave a presentation on why the project is necessary, and detailed what Mobus referred to as “the very favorable funding package,” including a million dollars of loan forgiveness with the balance of the bond being financed over 40 years at zero percent. The town must authorize the bond in order to receive the loan forgiveness and, should voters approve the bond, the plan would be to advertise for bids in February 2024, with construction starting in May 2024.

Elliott stated that this project is a continuation of the approved Clinton Street water main replacement project that has been underway. He said some of the water mains in town are over 100 years old and are prone to leaks and breaks, reducing the sanitary integrity of the water distribution system. Also, some mains are too small to provide fire protection, and some still contain lead contamination, presenting serious health and safety hazards. The construction will start near Rt. 11, extending up Seavers Brook Road, to quickly address growing concerns for the integrity of the line that goes through the wastewater plant.

30% of the project’s cost will be covered by Vermont’s lead abatement subsidy, (about $1 million) pending approval of the bond by voters. Other funding will be provided through Vermont’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) program, which allows for the interest free, 40-year loan, saving the town about $550,000 in interest costs.

According to Elliott, the annual loan repayment will be approximately $60,000 annually, and the impact on town water rates would be about a $2 per month increase, or an estimated $25 per year.

Springfield residents using the town water supply should expect some service interruptions, but Elliott said the project was designed to keep those to a minimum, and to give users advance notice. Elliott also said any Springfield resident living within the project area will be able to access their property during construction.

The recording of Elliott’s presentation from Monday night’s meeting can be found on the town’s website, www.springfieldvt.gov.