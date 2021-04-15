Springfield PTA partners with community sponsors for month-long raffle

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Schools PTA is excited to announce their inaugural Calendar Raffle fundraiser. Through the generosity of our community sponsors, the PTA will be awarding a prize every day throughout the month of May.

A calendar raffle is unique in that it gives the ticket holder a chance to win a prize every day in a calendar month. All tickets will be entered every day, regardless of previous winning. Prizes include gift certificates for local goods and services, artisanal gift baskets and products, dance and fitness classes, museum passes, and cash prizes. The grand prize, to be awarded May 31, is an electric guitar valued at over $500. To increase the chance of winning, the PTA will be selling a maximum of 500 tickets.

Proceeds raised through this event will go toward funding the PTA’s many initiatives at Elm Hill and Union Street Schools. Foremost is their keystone Snack Tote program, which provides healthy snacks throughout the year to the many students facing food insecurities at home. Funds are also directed towards classroom supplies for teachers, annual yearbooks which are distributed at no cost to all graduating second and fifth grade students, the Howard Dean college scholarship, and more.

Tickets may be purchased in several ways. The PTA will host a sales event Saturday, April 24, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., in front of Shaw’s in the Springfield Plaza. Ticket order forms were provided to all Elm Hill and Union Street students. Additionally, tickets may be purchased directly from the PTA by emailing PTA@ssdvt.org or messaging through their official Facebook page.

The PTA would like to thank the following sponsors for so generously supporting our initiative: Amanda George Law Office, Andrew Pearce Wooden Bowls, Austin Farm, Bibens Ace Hardware, Black River Kwik Stop, Buffam Reality, Cabot Cheese, Courtyard Lebanon/Hanover, Crown Point Country Club, The Dance Factory, Domino’s, Edgar May Rec Center, Flying Crow Coffee Co., Gallery at the VAULT, Giovanni’s Family Salon, Gibson Brands, Hadwen Acres Greenhouse, Halladay’s Flowers and Gifts, Halladay’s Harvest Barn, HB Energy, King Arthur, Montshire Museum, Muse & Associates, Oriental Trading, Shaw’s, Sidney Services, Simon Pearce, Simply Asian, Snap Fitness, Springfield Community Players, Springfield Co-op, The Sub-way, Vermont Teddy Bear, Villager’s Ice Cream, VINS, Walpole Valley Farms, Winter View Farms, Woodbury Florist, and Young’s Furniture.