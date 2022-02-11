Springfield schools PTA holds winter clothing drive

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Schools PTA is currently holding their inaugural annual winter clothing drive. These items will supplement the winter gear purchased by the SSPTA, and will be distributed to staff at Elm Hill and Union Street Schools in Springfield for use in their classrooms.

This year more than ever, supporting district teachers and staff is paramount. One issue classroom teachers face is that some students are missing or have inadequate winter recess clothing, which was brought to the SSPTA’s attention during their January meeting. Board members surveyed Elm Hill and Union Street teachers and found a wide need for extra snow pants, waterproof mittens, hats, and boots, particularly within the younger grades at Elm Hill. The SSPTA has since diverted funds to purchase winter gear for classroom use.

However, because the SSPTA had not budgeted to fulfill such a need this year, they are asking the community to help fill in the gaps with donations of gently used or new snow pants and winter boots. Snow pants should be sized between 5/6 and 16/18 and winter boots from child size 11 to adult size 5. Items must be clean, free of rips, tears, strong odors, and pet hair, and with functional zippers and buckles. Donation bins will be placed outside of Elm and Union Street Schools from Monday, Feb. 7 to Friday, Feb. 11 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The SSPTA kindly requests that items are placed in a bag prior to drop off. Items in excess of need will be donated in kind.

Additionally, monetary donations can be sent to: Springfield Schools PTA, 43 Union St., Springfield, VT 05156, with checks made out to “Springfield Schools PTA.”

With this need firmly in mind, the SSPTA plans to conduct a yearly assessment of teachers’ classroom backup winter clothing so they can replace or add items each winter as needed, ensuring that every student can stay safe and warm at school. This will join ongoing initiatives such as their keystone Snack Tote program, which provides healthy snacks to district schoolchildren.

The Springfield Schools PTA is holding virtual meetings on the second Wednesday of each month, and new members are always welcome. Updates can be found at www.facebook.com/groups/SpringfieldSchoolsPTA. For more information, please contact PTA@ssdvt.org.