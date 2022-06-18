Springfield Schools PTA extends gratitude

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Schools PTA wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to all who contributed to the success of the 2022 Calendar Raffle fundraiser. Proceeds from the event will fund numerous initiatives and enrichment projects at Elm Hill and Union Street Schools, including healthy snacks, classroom supplies, field trips, visiting artists, yearbooks, and more.

The raffle prizes awarded by SSPTA were generously donated by the following local sponsors: Austin Farm, Bibens Ace Hardware, Boccaccio’s Salon, Cabot Creamery Co-operative, Courtyard by Marriott Hanover/Lebanon, The Dance Factory, Denise E. Photography, Edgar May Health and Recreation Center, Gallery at the VAULT, Hadwen Acres, Halladay’s Flowers & Gifts, Halladay’s Harvest Barn, HB Energy Solutions, Imperfect Pasta, King Arthur Baking Company, Montshire Museum of Science, Shaw’s Supermarket, Shear Beauty Salon, Sidney Services, Springfield Cinemas 3, Springfield Food Co-op, Springfield Community Players Theater, SunnySide Taqueria, Tina’s Hallmark, Villagers Ice Cream Restaurant, Vermont Institute of Natural Science (VINS), Vermont Teddy Bear Company, Willow Farm Pet, Winter View Farm, and Woodbury Florist.

SSPTA welcomes all interested parents and caretakers, school employees, and community members who wish to make a positive impact in Springfield’s elementary schools. For more information, please visit www.ssptavt.com.