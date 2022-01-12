Springfield Rotary Raffle to benefit scholarships for SHS Seniors

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – For seven decades the Springfield Rotary Club has helped Springfield High School students pursue higher education with their annual scholarship program in addition to other donations to organizations in the community. Throughout that time, the funds for these efforts were generated from the club’s annual Penny Sale.

However, the ongoing pandemic has forced the cancellation of the 2020 and 2021 Penny Sales. The rotary club has been unable to proceed with their scholarship offerings without a fundraiser, so the Springfield Rotary Club has announced the $5,000 Scholarship Raffle to replicate the grand prize drawing of the annual Penny Sale.

Tickets for the Springfield Rotary Club $5,000 Scholarship Raffle are available now from any Springfield Rotarian. Individual tickets are available as well as sponsorship levels such as platinum and gold. The drawing for the $5,000 Grand Prize will be held Wednesday, Feb. 16 and will be streamed live through the rotary’s Facebook page.

You can purchase your Scholarship Raffle tickets from any member of the Springfield Rotary Club or send a check, payable to Springfield Rotary Club, to P.O. Box 808, Springfield, VT 05156.