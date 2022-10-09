Springfield Rotary Penny Sale on its way

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The 68th Annual Springfield Vermont Rotary Club Penny Sale is coming up on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Riverside Middle School in Springfield, Vt. starting at 6 p.m. As always, there will be over 300 prizes available with values over $500 and many in the $25 to $50 range.

The culmination of the annual Penny Sale is the drawing for the Grand Prize of $5,000 in cash. In addition, there will be a Door Prize winner selected, from the Grand Prize tickets, for $500 in cash, to someone who is present at the Penny Sale. You can purchase your Grand Prize tickets now, in advance of the Penny Sale, from any Springfield Rotarian.

Over 300 prizes will be available, and it still costs just a penny per prize to participate in the Penny Sale. The penny-per-chance has always remained the same, even though the value of the prizes increases each year. You may donate as many pennies as you wish; for each dollar donation you receive 100 chances. All the Penny Sale proceeds are given back to worthy community projects and organizations. Springfield Rotarians volunteer all their work on the Penny Sale and greatly appreciate the many donations of products and services from area businesses.

The Springfield Rotary Club has raised over $565,000 since the inception of the Penny Sale. The club annually awards scholarships to Springfield High School seniors who are going to college. The total scholarships donations resulting from the Penny Sale is now over $205,000.

Rotary International is an international service organization with over one million members in over 200 countries. The Springfield Rotary Club is in its 95th year of service to the community. For more information, visit www.springfieldvtrotary.org-2022 Rotary Penny Sale.