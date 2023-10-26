Springfield Rotary Penny Sale a success

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The 69th annual Springfield Rotary Club Penny Sale was held on Saturday, Oct. 21, at Riverside Middle School in Springfield, with an enthusiastic crowd in attendance. Over 300 prizes with values from $15 to $500 were distributed.

The Penny Sale netted over $15,000. Jen McQuaide was the winner of the drawing for the grand prize of $5,000 in cash. In addition, Sue Dowdell was the door prize winner, selected from the grand prize tickets, for $500 in cash.

The Springfield Rotary Club has raised over $580,000 since the inception of the Penny Sale. The club annually awards scholarships to Springfield High School seniors who are going to college. The total scholarship donations resulting from the Penny Sale exceed $220,000.

Rotary International is an international service organization with over one million members in over 200 countries. The Springfield Rotary Club is in its 95th year of service to the community. For more information, visit www.springfieldvtrotary.org.