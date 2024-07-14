Springfield Rotary learns about the Peace Corps

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Rotarian Bill Bridgeford, the senior recruiter for Peace Corps in Vermont, gave an overview of the Peace Corps to the Springfield Rotary Club at its club meeting on July 9 at Maebelline’s.

Bridgeford began his Peace Corps career as a volunteer in 2016, just a few months before his 60th birthday. His first assignment was North Macedonia.

Peace Corps volunteers in over 60 countries, and those volunteers work within six different sectors – agriculture, environment, community economic development, health, education, and youth in development. The Peace Corps is a program that was founded in 1961 with the goal of helping countries interested in meeting their need for trained people, promoting a better understanding of Americans on the part of the people served, and helping to promote a better understanding of other peoples on the part of Americans.

Bridgeford’s message was, “Do you have dreams of traveling? Do you strive to better the world, or simply feel best when helping others? Look no further than the Peace Corps, an organization dedicated to helping communities across the globe.”

To become a Peace Corps volunteer, you must apply online at www.peacecorps.gov, but Bridgeford encourages everyone interested in applying to contact him at bbridgeford@peacecorps.gov.

The Rotary Club of Springfield, founded in 1927, is an active community service club of more than 40 members who engage in community and human service projects both locally and internationally. For more information, visit www.springfieldvtrotary.org.