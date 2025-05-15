Springfield Rotary learns about Edgar May expansion project

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Edgar May Health & Recreation Center talked about the organization at the recent meeting of the Springfield Rotary Club, held at the Springfield Area Parent Child Training Center. Three to four hundred people visit Edgar May each day. Fifty-two percent of Edgar May members are under the age of 19 or over the age of 62. Edgar May is planning an expansion project. Phase 1 is the remediation of the 1.6-acre brownfield site, and is now fully funded. It is now raising funds for Phase II, which is the design and construction of the annex building. To learn more, visit www.edgarmay.org/foundry-project.