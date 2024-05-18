Springfield Rotary holds successful diaper drive

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Rotary Club hosted a successful diaper drive in April, to benefit the Springfield Area Parent Child Center Diaper Bank. Thanks to the response by the community, 2,639 diapers and 1,500 wipes were collected, as well as $800 in monetary donations.

The club was appreciative of the collection site locations: Springfield Town Library, Community Bank, Edward Jones, M&T Bank, State Farm Insurance, and VTel.

For more information about the diaper bank, visit www.sapcc-vt.org/services/diaper-bank.

The Rotary Club of Springfield, founded in 1927, is an active community service club of more than 40 members who engage in community and human service projects both locally and internationally. For more information, visit www.springfieldvtrotary.org.