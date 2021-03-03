Springfield Rotary helping efforts to fight Covid-19

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Rotary Club continues to provide assistance to regional efforts related to the Covid-19 pandemic, including providing masks as well as volunteer participation with the operation of vaccine clinics in the community.

Rotarians are serving as parking staff and greeters for the vaccine clinic operated by Springfield Hospital at the Adult Day facility on River Street. Jim Fog, the club’s president-elect, says that members will keep assisting the clinic as operations expand in the coming weeks. “We will make sure that we have people here to help with whatever the clinic needs, so they can focus on the important work of vaccinations,” Fog said. He added that the Lions Club and other service organizations have also expressed a willingness to participate.

Recently Rotarian Jeff Mobus facilitated the distribution of 20,000 masks to area organizations including the Springfield Family Center, Springfield Medical Care Systems, HCRS, the Springfield School District, and the town of Springfield. This was part of Rotary District 7870’s “Million Mask Challenge Tour” to benefit residents of southern Vermont and New Hampshire.

Springfield Rotary Club President Jerry Farnum said that these and other efforts to come all reflect of Rotary’s commitment to the community. “Our motto is ‘Service Above Self,’ and we know that is so true and so needed today. We will continue to do whatever we can to lend a hand to our friends and neighbors,” Farnum said.

For more information about the Springfield Rotary Club, please “like” their Facebook page or contact the Rotary Club at P.O. Box 808, Springfield, VT 05156.