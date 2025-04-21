Springfield Rotary hears about Meals on Wheels

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Chip Longo, a volunteer and board member, talked about Springfield’s Meals on Wheels (MOW) organization at the Springfield Rotary Club meeting, held at the Springfield Area Parent Child Training Center.

MOW delivers nutritional meals to the homes of eligible seniors and disabled adults in Springfield and the surrounding communities. MOW collaborates with Senior Solutions, and is currently serving 112 folks.

MOW needs more drivers to help deliver meals. Not only do the drivers deliver the meals, but they also offer a smile and a safety check.

While most of the funding comes from the towns, MOW conducts fundraisers. The next one is a chicken barbecue on May 3, from 1-4 p.m., at the Springfield Moose Lodge. To learn more, visit its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MOWspringfield0518.