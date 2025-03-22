Springfield Rotary hears about changes in Vermont agriculture

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Former Vermont Secretary of Agriculture Roger Allbee talked about his new book “Turning the Soil: 250 Years of Vermont Agriculture” at the recent Springfield Rotary Club meeting, held at the SAPCC Workforce Development & Training Center.

Allbee has a deep connection to Vermont’s agricultural heritage. Growing up in Brookline on a hilltop farm, he witnessed firsthand the resilience and dedication of his family, who have been farming the land since 1794.

Allbee has a comprehensive background in agricultural and trade policy, and natural resource management. He was executive director of the Vermont USDA Farm Service Agency, secretary of the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, and CEO of Grace Cottage Hospital. He and his wife Ann live on part of the farm he grew up on.

“Turning the Soil” explores pivotal moments in agricultural history, sharing the stories of farmers, their families, agricultural leaders, and key figures who have shaped Vermont’s farming traditions.

The industry and land use have constantly evolved, and “Turning the Soil” examines the challenges that have driven this transformation – from the westward expansion, to advancements in transportation and refrigeration. These ongoing changes continue to affect the economic sustainability of farmers today, making the lessons of the past relevant to the modern agricultural landscape.

The book is available through Amazon or Barnes and Noble bookstores.

The Rotary Club of Springfield, founded in 1927, is an active community service club of more than 40 members who engage in community and human service projects both locally and internationally. For more information, visit www.springfieldvtrotary.org.