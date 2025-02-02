Springfield Rotary donates Trex bench to Elm Hill School

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – As a reward for Springfield residents collecting 1,000 pounds of thin-film plastics for the Trex Thin-film Plastics Challenge, the Trex Company (Trex) provided the Springfield Rotary Club with its 10th outdoor bench that was placed at the Elm Hill School in Springfield.

For this bench, 36% per cent of the plastic film was collected at the Springfield Town Library, 30% from Magee Office Products, and the rest from Bibens Ace Hardware, Springfield GMC, McGee CDJR of Springfield, Springfield Hospital, and the Elm Hill School. Since February of 2023, the Springfield Rotary Club has collected over four tons of thin-film plastic.

This is the tenth bench that has been donated. The first two can be found at The Common, the third at the Park Street School overlooking the Kingsbury House, the fourth at the North Springfield Bog Trailhead, the fifth and sixth at the bus stop on Main Street, the seventh and eighth at the Springfield Town Library, and the ninth at Green on Main, at 77 Main Street in Springfield.

Volunteers from the Springfield Rotary Club and from the Springfield Town Library collect and weigh the bags, report the bags’ weight to Trex, and deliver the bags to Trex’s closest participating drop-off retailer location, Shaw’s Supermarket in Springfield. The Trex bin will remain in place at the Springfield Town Library.

The Springfield Rotary Club has already begun to collect plastic film towards another bench for the Springfield community. The benches are dedicated to the 95th anniversary of the Springfield Rotary.

The Rotary Club of Springfield, founded in 1927, is an active community service club of more than 40 members who engage in community and human service projects both locally and internationally. For more information, visit www.springfieldvtrotary.org.