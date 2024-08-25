Springfield Rotary donates to SEVCA in Springfield and Chester

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Each year, the new Springfield Rotary Club president applies for a district Rotary grant. The grant provides $1,000, which is matched by the club.

This year, Springfield Rotary Club President Deb Cox noted that inappropriate outerwear clothing is a barrier to children’s physical activity in child care settings. As Springfield Rotary president, Deb hopes to bring awareness to the need for appropriate outerwear clothing for children ages 3-6. Towards that goal, the club was able to purchase and deliver 60 rainsuits, 60 reflective vests, 60 pairs of mittens, 12 pairs of Croc shoes, and four hanging/drying racks to SEVCA Head Start in Springfield and Chester.

The Rotary Club of Springfield, founded in 1927, is an active community service club of more than 40 members who engage in community and human service projects both locally and internationally. For more information, visit www.springfieldvtrotary.org.