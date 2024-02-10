Springfield Rotary donates to Bleacher Fund

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – After matching a Rotary District 7870 Grant, the Springfield Vermont Rotary Club recently donated $2,000 to the Springfield Area Booster Club to support the Bleacher Fund. The money will be used to help complete the new bleachers at Brown Field, behind Riverside Middle School. The check was accepted by Springfield Booster Club President Rachel Hunter.

Rotary District 7870 comprises 60 Rotary Clubs in southern New Hampshire and southern Vermont. The Rotary Club of Springfield, founded in 1927, is an active community service club of more than 40 members, who engage in community and human service projects both locally and internationally. For more information, visit www.springfieldvtrotary.org.