Springfield Rotary Club, Regional Chamber annual Governor’s Luncheon

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Gov. Phil Scott will visit Springfield Monday, Feb. 3 to speak and enjoy lunch in our community. Brought to you by the Springfield Rotary Club in collaboration with the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce, the annual Governor’s Luncheon is a longstanding local tradition providing area business professionals with an opportunity to raise questions and hear the latest news coming out of Montpelier.

This year’s event will be held at Crown Point Country Club. Registered guests should arrive by 11:30 a.m. to visit the lunch buffet and be seated on time. The luncheon is open to Rotarians, Chamber Members, and their employees. Individuals from the general public are welcome, but must RSVP as a guest. Deadline to RSVP is Jan. 30. Limited space is available. Please contact the Chamber for registration information at caitlin@springfieldvt.com or 802-885-2779 to reserve your seat.