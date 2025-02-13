Springfield Rotary Club inducts new members

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Weathersfield residents August and Andrea Murray were inducted as the newest members of the Springfield Rotary Club.

August is a retired U.S. Army colonel with 33 years of military experience in the U.S. Army and U.S. Coast Guard. He is a former professor who taught military science, leadership, communications, and ethics.

Andrea is a farm owner, businesswoman, and self-employed GIA-trained jeweler. Andrea has spent her life supporting local communities in many capacities, such as tax preparer, youth program leader, CrossFit coach, and military family support. She is currently a foster mom for adolescent boys.

They were sponsored by Rotary Club member Ed McQuaide.

The Rotary Club of Springfield, founded in 1927, is an active community service club of more than 40 members who engage in community and human service projects both locally and internationally. For more information, visit www.springfieldvtrotary.org.