Springfield Rotary Club hears from Springfield Garden Club

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Theresa Burton, immediate past president of the Springfield Garden Club of Vermont, talked about her organization’s mission, which is to provide a social framework for education and community service in the areas of gardening, beautification, and conservation, and to coordinate the activities of the club with those of the Federated Garden Clubs of Vermont. The club was established more than 100 years ago, and has 61 members. It is getting ready to beautify Springfield’s downtown. Among its many civic activities is to make flower arrangements for homebound recipients of the Meals on Wheels program.

To learn more about the garden club, visit www.springfieldgardenclub.org. The Springfield Rotary Club meets Tuesdays, at 12 p.m., at the SAPCC Workforce Development & Training Center. For more information, visit www.springfieldvtrotary.org.