SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Mike Schmitt, owner of the former Black River Coffee Bar, gave a talk about coffee at a recent meeting of the Springfield Rotary Club.

Coffee is one of the most popular beverages in the world, with a rich history that dates back more than a thousand years. Originating in the ancient coffee forests of Ethiopia, legend tells of a goat herder named Kaldi who discovered the energizing effects of coffee beans. By the 15th century, coffee had spread to the Arabian Peninsula, where it became a vital part of social life and trade. Coffee houses, known as qahveh khaneh, flourished in cities like Mecca and Constantinople, becoming hubs for conversation, music, and intellectual exchange. The drink eventually made its way to Europe in the 17th century, where it quickly gained popularity despite initial suspicion. Over time, coffee became a global commodity, fueling economies and shaping cultures – from the rise of coffee plantations in Latin America, to the modern cafe culture found in cities around the world. The differences between light, medium, and dark roast coffee lie in the roasting time and temperature, which significantly affect flavor, aroma, color, and caffeine content.

Roasted for the shortest time, light roast beans are light brown in color, and retain most of the original coffee bean’s flavor characteristics. They tend to have a higher acidity, a more complex and fruity or floral flavor profile, and slightly more caffeine than darker roasts. Light roasts are ideal for those who want to taste the unique origin of the beans.

Medium roast beans are roasted a bit longer, resulting in a medium brown color and a more balanced flavor. Medium roasts typically have a smoother body, moderate acidity, and richer, more rounded flavors like caramel, nuts, or chocolate. This roast level is popular because it offers a good balance between the bean’s natural qualities and the flavors developed during roasting.

Dark roast beans are roasted the longest, and are deep brown, sometimes almost black, with an oily surface. The roasting process dominates the flavor, often resulting in bold, smoky, or even bitter notes. Acidity is much lower, and the original bean flavors are mostly masked. Contrary to popular belief, dark roasts have slightly less caffeine than lighter ones due to the longer roasting time.

Each roast offers a unique taste experience, and personal preference often determines which is best for a given coffee drinker. Mike suggested that coffee from Costa Rica is the best, and he recommended that you wet your coffee for about 40 seconds before brewing to get the best experience for your coffee drinking.

