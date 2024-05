SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Rotary Club’s Fill the Cart from the Heart Food Drive was held on Saturday, May 11, at the Springfield Shopping Plaza, to benefit the Springfield Family Center Food Shelf. Seven hundred thirty-nine pounds of food and $1,577 in monetary donations were collected. Thank you to Shaw’s for the location, and a big thank you to the greater Springfield community for all your generous donations to help your neighbors in need.