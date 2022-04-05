Springfield Rotary announces winners of Speech Contest

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Rotary Club held its annual “4-Way Speech Contest” at this week’s meeting. The contest is for Springfield High School students to speak on how the Rotary “4-Way Test” applies to situations in their lives. SHS Sophomore Zada Grant was the winner of the $100 first prize for her speech about the current national political climate for women’s rights and laws relating to abortion. SHS Junior Angelina Woychosky and Senior Alicia Ostrom received $75 and $50, respectively, for second and third place.

Grant will represent the Springfield Club in the Rotary District Semifinals this weekend in Henniker, N.H. The top four finishers from that event will compete in the District Finals in Hanover, N.H. later in April.