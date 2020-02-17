Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce hosts Candidates Night

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – As an ongoing tradition, the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce hosts annual Meet the Candidates Night forums, giving locals an opportunity to meet Selectboard and School Board candidates and hear their perspectives. This year’s event will be held at the Hartness House Tuesday, Feb. 25, from 5:30-7 p.m. Incumbent and Board Chair Kristi C. Morris, Incumbent Michael E. Martin, and newcomer Douglas Johnston are running for two open 3-year seats on the Selectboard. Patti Kemp is running uncontested for one open 3-year seat on the School Board. The event is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to come prepared with questions for the candidates to prompt healthy discussion about important issues. We hope you will join us, ask questions, and add your voice to the conversation!

For more information, contact the Chamber at 802-885-2779 or caitlin@springfieldvt.com.