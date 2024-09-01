Springfield on the Move hosts Annual Meeting

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield on the Move (SOM) hosted its open-to-the-public Annual Membership and Business Meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 27, from 5:30-7 p.m., at the Copper Fox Restaurant in downtown Springfield. During the meeting, the new fiscal year executive board was approved, consisting of Christian Craig, president; Neomi Lauritsen, vice president; Suzanne Stern, secretary; and Chris Merrill, treasurer. The board of directors was also approved, consisting of Bonny Andrews, Kelen Beardsley, John Bond, Ted Cody, Carrie Kellow, Peter MacGillivray, Mary Perry, Barbara Sanderson, Pierre Sarrazin, Chuck Wise, and Tom Yennerell.

Numerous times throughout the meeting, SOM’s volunteers were thanked for their tireless work on the improvement throughout the Designated Downtown. For information on the Designated Downtown Program, please visit accd.vermont.gov/community-development/designation-programs/downtowns.

Volunteers’ work includes maintaining the Woodbury Courtyard and the Comtu Cascade Park; collaborations with key partners on other beautification projects; raising funds for specific projects, including SOM’s Spring Fling Auction, which raised $13,400.00 to go towards the Town Hall Front Entryway and Access Improvement Project; planning and executing 16 different community events, including, but not limited to the inaugural Zero K Donut Dash, the Springfield Street Fest, and Rollin’ on the River; the second holiday downtown storefront window decorating contest; the third year of Cosmos Light the Poles; collaborating with the chamber of commerce on the annual Downtown Holiday Program; and the third season of the free and family-friendly Concerts at the Comtu.

Downtown safety improvements on which SOM collaborated with the town include completing the Mineral Street Sidewalk/Woodbury Courtyard Improvement Project; the installation of two additional solar-powered, wig-wag flashing crosswalk signs in front of the Congregational Church and the Huber Building; the installation of seven wayfinding signs; the reinstallation of two benches in Woodbury Courtyard; the replacement of waste and recycling receptacles along the Main Street Corridor; and the removal of the old bus stop benches, which have been replaced with two TREX benches made from recycled plastic. This bench project is spearheaded by the Springfield Rotary Club, and is ongoing.

SOM also expressed gratitude to business and property owners in the Designated Downtown who continue to invest, maintain, and improve their establishments. Currently, there are only four vacant commercial street-level spaces, three of which are under renovation, with completion estimated in late 2025 or early 2026.

SOM continues to be extremely grateful for its membership, its volunteers, and its active board of directors. We are always on the lookout for more volunteers, and we have just begun our annual membership drive. If you are interested in SOM, please visit our website at www.springfieldonthemove.net, call 802-885-1527, or send an email to springfieldonthemove@gmail.com.