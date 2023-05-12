Springfield May Festival brings vendors and food

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Mark your calendars for May 20, and head to the Unitarian Universalist Meetinghouse in Springfield from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. for the 12th Annual May Festival. Some 16 new and returning vendors have reserved spots, including Cathy Treble, who sells crocheted dragons, unicorns, mermaids, and crocheted game accessories; and Beverly DeCamp, who makes baby quilts, American Girl doll clothes, and other sewn items. This is the place to shop vintage and flea market items from Jill Conners, Rich Cofrancesco, Jill and Doug Tanner, Vicki Hingston, and others.

Enhance your spring with jewelry from Diane Holden, Julie Lannon, or Iris Fashion Jewelry. Take home some hot sauce from 802 Heat or Ted’s Wicked BBQ, jams and jellies from Deb Griswold, or homemade pasta from Imperfect Pasta. Little Feet Farmstead will be selling goat milk soap, and the Nigerian dwarf goat Peanut Brittle returns for a visit. VINE also returns with books and information about their animal sanctuary. Short reiki sessions will be available.

Live Music will be provided by the Stringfield Springers – George Ainley, Julie Levy, Steve Matush, Barbara Schultz, Eric Taylor, and friends – followed by Bill Brink and Tom Ghent. Homemade food will be available, including our famous chili, quiche, baked goods, and beverages. Join us for this free outdoor event at 21 Fairground Road in Springfield. For more information, see www.uuspringfieldvt.org.