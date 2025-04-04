Springfield Lions host food and diaper drives

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Lions Club is hosting a food drive to benefit the Springfield Family Center. Items and monetary donations will be collected on April 12, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., in front of Shaw’s at the Springfield Plaza.

Additionally, the Lions Club is actively holding a diaper drive through the end of April.

The club has already purchased $750 in diapers and wipes. That’s 2,408 diapers, and 4,320 wipes.

The diapers and wipes are donated to the Springfield Area Parent Child Center (SAPCC) Diaper Bank. Donations help so many in our community. Donations can be dropped off at The Springfield Area Parent Child Center in North Springfield, or given to any Lions Club member.