Springfield Lions Club supports local food shelf

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Lions Club President Robert Fog presents a check for $1,500 to Trisha Paradis of the Springfield Family Center to support the local food shelf. This is the second donation to the food shelf, making for a total of $3,000 so far this winter.

“In these difficult times, we couldn’t think of a better way to help our neighbors than to help alleviate food insecurity,” said President Robert Fog. The Lions Club has been making contributions to the Springfield community since 1937.

For more information about the Springfield Lions, visit our Facebook page or email us at Springfieldvermontlions@gmail.com.