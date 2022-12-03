Springfield Lions Club Free Vision Screening

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Lions Club, in partnership with the Springfield Town Library, will be hosting a free vision screening to homeschooled children, children who do not attend preschool classes (ages 8 months and up), and adults. The screenings will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 7 and Wednesday, Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to noon in the family room on the second floor of the library. No appointment is needed to attend, the screenings will be on a walk-in basis. The Springfield Library is located at 43 Main St., Springfield, Vt.

Traditionally, the Springfield Lions have only offered such screenings in schools, however they are proud to open the screenings to a larger audience this year. The Lions use a Spot Vision Camera which can detect near-sightedness, far-sightedness, unequal refractive power, blurred vision, pupil size deviations, and eye misalignment. If caught early, many of these vision issues can be corrected. When screenings are done in area schools, the Lions typically refer about 10% of those tested to optometrists for treatment.

The Springfield Lions Club would like to thank the Springfield Town Library for their help in hosting the free vision screenings. For any questions regarding the screenings or the Springfield Lions Club, please contact the Lions at springfieldvermontlions@gmail.com or see the Lion’s Club Facebook page at www.facebook.com/svtlions.