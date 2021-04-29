Springfield Lions Club donate to the Equity Scholarship Fund

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Lions Club is pleased to announce their donation of $2,000 to the Springfield Equity Scholarship fund.

The Springfield Equity Scholarship supports Springfield High School and River Valley Technical Center students from traditionally under-represented groups with funds for tuition or living expenses associated with continuing education.

The Springfield Equity Scholarship recognizes that significant wealth gaps exist between white and non-white families, arising from historic legacies as well as present-day realities of racism and discrimination. These wealth gaps can severely limit the opportunities of students of color with regard to higher education and career achievement, including in predominantly white places like Vermont.

The Springfield Equity Scholarship will provide one or more scholarships to promising students of color in the year of their graduation. Vermont Student Assistance Corporation is administering this scholarship. Recipients will be selected by a diverse committee composed of Springfield High School alumni, faculty, and community members. The first recipient will be a member of the class of 2021. Donations may be made through the GoFundMe at www.gofundme.com/f/springfield-equity-scholarship.

The Springfield Lions Club has been serving charitable needs of the Springfield community since 1937. With a focus on eyesight and youth, the members support many area organizations with donations and other efforts. They are always looking for new members. If you are interested, contact Mike Martin or Pat Ankuda for details.