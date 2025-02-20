Springfield Library updates and improvements

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Town Library has undergone significant improvements in the past year, thanks to a $10,000 grant awarded in spring 2024. The Libraries Transforming Communities (LTC): Accessible Small and Rural Communities initiative, offered by the American Library Association (ALA), is designed to provide community engagement and accessibility resources to smaller and rural libraries, helping them better serve individuals with disabilities. This generous funding has allowed the library to enhance its welcoming environment, accessibility, and interactivity, offering new resources that foster creativity, learning, and connection. With these upgrades, the Springfield Town Library continues to strengthen its role as a vital hub for innovation and collaboration within the community.

The library partnered with Lincoln Street’s Lifelong Learning group to assess and address the needs of their members. This collaboration led to the identification of several physical barriers, including the front door, which became difficult to open due to weather-related swelling, and restroom doors that required more strength to operate than necessary. In response, the library made necessary corrections, conducting a thorough evaluation of the entire space for other accessibility issues. Additionally, a manual stair lift was purchased, to ensure that individuals with physical disabilities could safely exit the building in the event of an emergency or power failure.

To address the needs of individuals with sensory issues, the library has introduced a new collection of sensory-friendly materials, including shape-shifting toys, fidget devices, and noise-canceling headphones. These tools help with stress relief, relaxation, and diverse learning needs.

To better serve developmentally disabled adults who love to read, the library expanded its collection with Wonderbooks, which feature built-in audio devices, as well as classic book sets that include QR codes for listening while reading. These additions provide more age-appropriate resources, making reading more accessible and engaging for these adults.

In early discussions with the Lifelong Learning group, it became clear that they wanted to be more involved in the wider community. The grant funds have made this possible by helping to create a makerspace at the library. Staff reconfigured the second floor, installing new electrical outlets and cabinets to accommodate the space. The Friends of the Springfield Town Library (FOSTL) generously purchased a sewing machine, and three additional machines were donated. Sewing supplies were funded through the grant, while fabric and many other materials were graciously donated by the community.

With the makerspace ready, the LTC grant supported four series of sewing classes in fall 2024, with five more series recently completed. Three additional series of sewing classes will start on Feb. 26. The library extends its thanks to FOSTL for funding some classes that were open to participants beyond the Lifelong Learning group. Spots are still available for the upcoming sessions. Contact the library staff at 802-885-3108 to register.

The grant funding also enabled other valuable interactions. In addition to taking part in crafting classes alongside community members, some Lifelong Learning participants had the opportunity to present programs at the library. These included a session on creating a “bead-buddy,” and a children’s program. The group also provided feedback on additional games to add to the Library of Things collection for use at home or in the library.

A variety of new tools for creative and artistic projects have been introduced. While the library previously had a Cricut machine, it has been relocated to the makerspace for community use. Grant funds were used to purchase supplies and a heat press, as Lifelong Learning participants showed interest in creating iron-on shirts. Library staff have scheduled sessions for Lincoln Street consumers and community members to learn how to use the Cricut machine, which can cut, draw, and even engrave on a variety of materials. Multiple time slots are now available, and more classes will be offered to both consumers and the wider community in the near future.

“While the grant period is coming to a close,” said library director Sue Dowdell, “our commitment to including everyone in the community will continue. Our motto at Springfield Town Library is ‘All are welcome. Kindness matters.’ We are dedicated to continuous improvement, because every member of our community matters.”

Libraries Transforming Communities: Accessible Small and Rural Communities is part of ALA’s longtime commitment to preparing library workers for the expanding role of libraries. The initiative is offered in partnership with the Association for Rural & Small Libraries (ARSL). It is supported by a private donor.