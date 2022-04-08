Springfield Library thanks volunteers

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Wednesday, April 20, volunteers from this past year will be celebrated on Volunteer Appreciation Day at the Springfield Town Library. In addition to those who helped us put the library back into shape last summer/fall (David and Kathleen Holton, Julian Leon, and Danny Moran), library staff thanks Marie Handly for her years of volunteer service, Indigo Chouinard for her help in organizing the library’s historical photo collection, Kathy Moore and Christine Boardman for digitizing the photos and postcards, Larry Sherk for his deliveries to homebound patrons twice a month, as well as the RVTC students Arman Kazaryan and Damien Stagner who designed our scavenger hunt. The Springfield Town Library also thanks Karen Longo and Madison Moreau of Dragonfly Designs for their help developing our logo and redesigning our website. Last but certainly not least, the whole town should thank members of the Friends of Springfield Town Library who spend countless hours advocating and fundraising for extra needs of the library.

Libraries are for everyone! If you have not seen us lately, come in and learn about all the services the Springfield Town Library offers. We are the heart of the town. Libraries transform lives – just come and see.