Springfield Library recognizes FOSTL

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Town Library recognizes its Friends of the Library group as an essential resource during the 17th annual celebration of National Friends of Libraries Week from Oct. 16 – 22, 2022. All Friends of Springfield Town Library members are invited to come to the library on Thursday, Oct. 20 to have a “cuppa,” along with all our patrons during our monthly Patron Appreciation Day.

“Our library would not be able to do all we do without the Friends,” said library director Sue Dowdell. “The funds they raise definitely put the icing on the cake. I think most patrons would be surprised to learn how many of the services and programs they enjoy are supported by the Friends.”

Dowdell revealed that FOSTL provided well over $8,000 worth of support to the library in the past twelve months. All the recent items in the Library of Things collection were purchased with FOSTL funding. Their support of the historical photos project was vital to the digitization of the collection.

Membership is open to everyone interested in supporting the Library. Please contact the library at 802-885-3108 or visit www.springfieldtownlibrary.org/fostl to find out how to become a member.