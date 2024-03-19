Springfield Library receives national grant for rural libraries

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Town Library has been selected as one of 310 libraries to participate in round two of Libraries Transforming Communities: Accessible Small and Rural Communities, an American Library Association (ALA) initiative that provides community engagement and accessibility resources to small and rural libraries to help them better serve people with disabilities.

The competitive award comes with a $10,000 grant that will help the library better collaborate with Lincoln Street Inc.’s Lifelong Learning cohort. Lincoln Street’s mission is to assist individuals with intellectual disabilities to identify their needs and provide the quality services that empower them to reach their potential. The Lifelong Learning group has been meeting at the library, and has recently benefited from a digital learning class offered by library staff.

“We are so proud to be chosen for this amazing opportunity,” said library director Sue Dowdell. “This grant will allow our library to get to know our residents with disabilities better. It will help us improve our services to ensure this population feels welcome and comfortable in our space.”

As part of the grant, Springfield Town Library staff will take an online course in how to lead conversations, a skill vital to library work today. Staff will then host a conversation with residents about how the library can better serve those with disabilities. Initial plans are to use the grant funds to replace the library’s front door, and create a maker space on the second floor of the library.

Library staff will seek input from the Lifelong Learning adults and others to identify the materials for the library and the new space. The library will first offer learning opportunities on how to use the creative tools purchased to those with disabilities. Once proficient, the adult students can teach others, which provides them an opportunity to better integrate into the wider community. The Springfield Town Library is committed to be a space where “All are Welcome” and “Kindness Matters.”

If you are interested in getting involved in helping to fulfill our plans or taking part in the conversation, please contact Sue Dowdell at springfieldlibrary@hotmail.com, or give her a call at 802-885-3108.

Since 2014, ALA’s Libraries Transforming Communities initiative has reimagined the role libraries play in supporting communities. Libraries of all types have utilized free dialogue and deliberation training and resources to lead community and campus forums; take part in anti-violence activities; provide a space for residents to come together and discuss challenging topics; and have productive conversations with civic leaders, library trustees, and staff.

Libraries Transforming Communities: Accessible Small and Rural Communities is an initiative of the American Library Association (ALA) in collaboration with the Association for Rural and Small Libraries (ARSL).