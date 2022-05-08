Springfield Library presents “Old Trees, Mature Forests”

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Join Cheryl Joy Lipton at the Springfield Town Library on Tuesday, May 17 at 6 p.m. for her presentation of “Old Trees, Mature Forests.”

Cheryl Joy will discuss the value of old trees and mature forests, and the things you can do on your own property, whether it is a small yard or many acres, to replicate some of the valuable attributes of natural ecosystems. Hold your spring yard work and cleanup until after this presentation. You’ll learn how important it is to wait.

Cheryl Joy Lipton, from Chester, Vt., is an Ecologist and Landscape Designer, with her B.L.A. from SUNY, ESF, and M.S. from Penn State. Her work includes Ecological Management Plans, Landscape Design, and Ecosystem Restoration in Vermont, Pennsylvania, and Central New York. She has worked in the public and private sectors and is a specialist in native plants and invasive non-natives, a former Planning Commission member, and is a founding leader of Mountain Valley Climate Action 350VT, Victory Gardening in the 21st Century, and the non-profit Chester Community Greenhouse and Gardens.

This program is free and open to the public. Call the Library at 802-885-3108 if you have any questions.