Springfield Library offers “Computers Made Simple” workshops

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Town Library has scheduled three additional classes in its “Computers Made Simple” series. The classes are designed to help community members better understand how to use computers and other digital devices.

“Video Conferencing Tips and Tricks” will be held on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 3 p.m. Learn how to better use Zoom to take virtual classes or to connect with out-of-state family members during the holidays.

“Facebook 101” will be held on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 3 p.m. This class will go over the basics as well as teach how to better protect yourself on the social media platform.

The final 2022 class will be held on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 3 p.m. Student instructors from River Valley Technical Center will teach how to better use Apple (iOS) devices such as an iPhone or iPad.

Additional small-group technology workshops will be held in 2023. Registration is required for all classes. Call the library at 802-885-3108 or visit www.springfieldtownlibrary.org/calendar.

Funding for the digital literacy classes and associated equipment has been provided by AT&T and the Public Library Association. Additional funding has been provided by ByWater Solutions and Friends of Springfield Town Library.

The Springfield Town Library serves as the heart of our town. We connect people, ideas, and endeavors of all kinds. Together, we honor our past and embrace the future. We transform lives.