Springfield Library offers computer classes

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Town Library has scheduled the first two classes in its “Computers Made Simple” series for Thursday, Oct. 13, at 3 p.m. and Thursday, Oct. 20, at 5:30 p.m. Classes will be held at the library. Call 802-885-3108 or visit www.springfieldtownlibrary.org/calendar to register.

These classes are designed to help community members better understand how to use their computers and digital devices. The first, Oct. 13, class will focus on how to best use Windows-based computers. Information Technology (IT) students from River Valley Technical Center will teach how to use Windows, manage applications, find and manage files and folders, save and delete files, and more. Computers will be provided. This class is limited to no more than six people.

The second, Oct. 20, class will focus on cybersecurity. Jason Black, Program Manager at the Black River Innovation Campus, will teach how to identify a secure website, how to create a strong password, and how to identify key factors in scam emails. Black’s experiences include acting as a senior web content specialist and teaching university-level IT classes.