Springfield Library lifts mask requirement

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Town Library has wrapped up its Summer Reading Program. Thanks to all those who returned to the library, including volunteers. We welcome additional adults who want to help us complete some important projects or youth who need community service.

The library has been increasingly busy with people who spend time putting together a puzzle, working in the cooler space, or coming in to get materials for their reading, listening, and viewing pleasure. Over 100 people signed up for summer reading and approximately 1000 curbside meals were given out to children. We are so glad to welcome everyone back.

Due to recent lower local levels of Covid-19, masks are no longer be universally required in all areas of the library. Masks, however, will still be required for unvaccinated users of the children’s room. The library has ordered free Covid-19 test kits from the Vermont Department of Health. We hope to be able to make an announcement about their arrival and distribution very soon.

Library staff and the Friends of Springfield Town Library thank all who came to the July book sale. Plans are in the works for a one-day sale in October. Stay tuned for more news.

Finally, as you plan your end-of-summer picnics, pick up a lawn game or two from our “Library of Things” collection. Having a game of horseshoes or croquet is a great way for some fun with family and friends.