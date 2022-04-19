Springfield Library implements online catalog

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Town Library, a member of the Catamount Library Network, will be rolling out a new online catalog with many exciting new features on June 1. Once implemented, patrons will not only be able to search for the usual library materials but they will also be able to search and immediately checkout many of the library’s online resources such as eBooks, downloadable audiobooks, newspapers, and more without searching another website or app.

To prepare everyone for the change, the library will be offering online and in-person training sessions. Participants who attend a class, led by Library Director Sue Dowdell, will be able to use the new catalog right away and provide feedback for improvements. The online Zoom class will be held on Tuesday, May 5 at 6:30 p.m. It will be recorded and uploaded to the library’s YouTube channel for later viewing. Five in-person small group classes will be held at various times and dates from May 9-18. Registration is required for all classes. Call the library at 802-885-3018 or sign up online at www.bit.ly/STL-OPAC. Contact springfieldlibrary@hotmail.com if you need further information.

Funding for the new catalog interface Aspen Discovery is supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services, a federal agency, through the Library Services and Technology Act as administered by the Vermont Department of Libraries.