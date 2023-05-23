Springfield Library hosts first Community Conversation

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Town Library hosted its first “Community Conversation” with Police Chief Burnham at the beginning of May. Those who could not attend may view the conversation online via SAPA TV. The library has scheduled its second forum, “Ask Our Town Manager.”

Jeff Mobus was Springfield’s Director of Finance for over 14 years before becoming Controller at HCRS. He returned to the town offices as town manager in February 2021. While Jeff is always accessible, you may not have time during the work day/week to catch up with him or attend selectboard meetings; now is your chance. Ask questions that are near and dear to your heart. What do you want to know? Jeff will let you know why things are being done the way they are in town.

Town Manager Mobus will be at the Springfield Town Library on Monday, June 5 at 6 p.m. to meet you, talk about the town’s future, and answer your questions. Please R.S.V.P. so we can make sure we have enough room for everyone. Contact springfieldlibrary@hotmail.com , or call 802-885-3108 if you have any questions or comments. You may also register online at www.eventbrite.com/e/591522097517.

“Community Conversation” programs are being held as a result of the feedback the library received from recent survey respondents. Future programs will host Springfield’s Fire Chief at the end of June, the Superintendent of Schools in July, and the CEO of Springfield Hospital in September. Let us know who else you want to ask questions of, and topics you want to be discussed. The library is open to all suggestions.