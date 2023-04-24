Springfield Library hosts community conversations

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Town Library listened to the overwhelming voices from the recent strategic planning survey. 70% of respondents said they wanted the library to hold “community conversations.” The library has therefore scheduled four community conversations in the next few months. The first forum is “Ask Our Police Chief.”

The town welcomed law enforcement veteran Jeff Burnham, who has over 30 years of experience, as the police chief in September. Those attending will have the opportunity to meet and chat with him.

Chief Burnham will be at the Springfield Town Library on Monday, May 1, at 6 p.m., to meet you, talk about public safety, and answer your questions. Participants are asked to R.S.V.P., to ensure there is enough room for all. It is very helpful to also share specific questions or topics you would like addresses as well. To reserve a spot, please call the library or register online at www.eventbrite.com/e/588536246757.

Other scheduled community forums will feature the town manager, the fire chief, and the superintendent of schools. Let library staff know the people or organizations you want to us to host, and the topics you want discussed. We are open to all suggestions. Contact springfieldlibrary@hotmail.com or call 802-885-3108 if you have any questions or comments.