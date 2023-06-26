Springfield Library ends late fees

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Town Library is extremely excited to announce that fees for late items will no longer be charged as of Saturday, July 1, 2023. Thank you to the Town of Springfield for their support of the town’s 2022 Declaration of Inclusion, and for helping the library to be more accessible for all. The elimination of these fees brings the Springfield Town Library in line with other Vermont libraries. Once July 1, arrives there will only be two libraries in Windsor and Windham counties that charge these fees.

Why would the library stop charging late fees? Isn’t that the reason people return books? Or is it the reason that some people do not come to the library at all? When someone is having trouble making ends meet, they are much less likely to come to the library and check out materials. It may stress them out knowing if they are late, they will owe a fee, and might not let their children pick out books either. When people do not come to the library to borrow books, they and their children are less likely to read. Reading helps everyone build their knowledge base and vocabulary. Education benefits all in the community.

Come in to see what the library has to offer, or visit the library’s website at www.springfieldtownlibrary.org to see how you can save money and help the environment by borrowing instead of buying.

What if someone forgets to bring the materials back? Notices are sent by text or email when an item is one week overdue, as a gentle reminder to return or renew them. When an item is two weeks overdue, a second notice is sent saying that their library account will not be able to be used until the late items are returned. Items that are never returned need to be paid for. Patrons who have late fees from older items will have the fine erased when the item is returned.

The Springfield Town Library is committed to achieving sustainable library certification. Sustainability entails considering actions that are environmentally friendly, economically feasible, and socially equitable. The elimination of late fees is just one action the library is taking toward certification. Anyone that has comments or questions is asked to contact the library director at 802-885-3108.