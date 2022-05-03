Springfield Library Book Sale

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Check your shelves for those like-new items that others may want to read, watch, or listen to. The Friends of Springfield Town Library are planning for their annual summer book sale at the former National Guard Armory on Fairground Road.

FOSTL members will begin accepting items for the book sale at the armory starting on Monday, May 9 at 9 a.m. Please bring like-new saleable items on any Monday from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. or Thursday from 1–4 p.m. until further notice. Donations are not to be left at the armory at other times. If you cannot get there on Mondays or Thursdays, please reach out to Sue, our library director, at 802-885-3108 to make other arrangements.

Please do not donate items that you personally would not purchase. Items that cannot be accepted include, but are not limited to, encyclopedias, VHS videos, and/or items that are moldy or damaged, etc. FOSTL members reserve the right to refuse specific donations as it costs them to dispose of unsellable items, reducing the amount available to be used to benefit the library after this event.

Please put the sale on your calendar for future reference: Friday, July 22 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Saturday, July 23 from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. FOSTL thanks everyone in advance for their participation in this most important fundraiser. The library staff always appreciates FOSTL and the community’s support.