Springfield Library announces Reading Raffle

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Town Library is pleased to announce its annual Adult Summer Reading Raffle program. This year’s program is called “Oceans of Possibilities.” Springfield Town Library cardholders at least 18 years of age may sign up to participate anytime throughout the summer. The first day to sign up is Monday, June 20, 2022.

Sign up at the front desk, or online at www.springfieldtownlibrary.org, then, throughout the summer, request a raffle ticket for each book read or audiobook listened to. Please print your name and telephone number on the raffle ticket and drop them in the raffle container at the front desk or online www.bit.ly/3wrfjs6. A winner will be drawn every Friday through Aug. 12 for a chance to win a gift card from a local business. The winner will be notified by telephone. The first 12 Adults that sign-up will receive a water bottle.

As a special surprise, this year we are hosting the Spark Joy Program KonMari Method. Go to our website at www.springfieldtownlibrary.org anytime starting Friday, June 24 at 7 p.m. through Sunday, June 26 at 7 p.m. That’s right, you have 48 hours to view this great program by Shannon Honeycutt

This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Springfield Town Library and the Town of Springfield. For more information, please call the Springfield Town Library at 802-885-3108.