Springfield Humane Society closed to the public

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Humane Society will be closed to the public, including all volunteers, effective March 18. Adoptions will be handled online, and appointments made once an application has been processed and approved. Please go to our website, Facebook, and our PetFinder page to see pets we have for adoption. Fill out an application and email it to us. Feel free to message us on Facebook, via email spfldhumane@vermontel.net, or call 802-885-3997 with any questions.

We will have staff at the shelter taking care of the animals, and hope to reopen to the public by April 8. As that date comes closer, we will be making another announcement of where we stand.

We have a pet food pantry that is stocked well right now. If you are in need of cat or dog food, please contact us to make an appointment to pick some up. This is a free service we provide to people in need.

If you are considering surrendering your healthy pet, please consider waiting a week or two before contacting us. We understand if you need to surrender immediately, and we will take it from our service area, but please call to make an appointment prior to bringing your pet in.

We will still be hosting our next spay and neuter clinic April 7 and have some openings left for female cats. If you have a female needing to be spayed, please call us at 802-885-3997. Anyone bringing their cats to this clinic is asked to remain in your car and staff will come out with paperwork to be filled out and to take your cat into the shelter. The reverse will be done at pickup time.

We are cancelling our microchip clinic April 4, and we will reschedule at a later date.

We are not accepting any donations at this time. Thankfully, we have a good stock of food, cleaning supplies, blankets, towels, etc. If we run low of anything at any point, we will post it on Facebook and our webpage along with a link to our Amazon wishlist. If you’d like to donate monetarily, please either send a check or use PayPal. The link is on our website at www.spfldhumane.org.

Please remember during this difficult time that COVID-19 is not transmissible to or from your pet, according to the World Health Organization. Stay safe, continue to love your pets, and if you need help with food, let us know.